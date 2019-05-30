Riding club for disabled children gets £1,000 additional funding

A riding club for children with disabilities has thanked its benefactors after receiving £1,000 at an event this month.

Kingley Vale RDA Group provides a horse riding experience for junior school age pupils with Special Needs from St Anthony’s School in Woolands Lane every Wednesday through term time.

Kingley Vale Riding school for the disabled awarded money. Zak aged 8 enjoys a game while riding. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Benefactors saw the children and the club in action as children learnt horse riding and equine care on Wednesday (May 22).

Secretary of the club, Christine Neal, said the day was a success in showing benefactors where their donations were going.

"We did this because the people who are our main benefactors wanted to come and visit and see where the money was going," Christine said.

The benefactors had visited before, but a special occasion was made of the latest trip as the riding club enters its 50th year.

Describing the benefit the riding school brings the children, Christine said: "They are having an experience they wouldn't normally have and are gaining confidence. It's just uplifting really — you see these children progressing from not wanting to know but over time we persuade them to give it a try.

"[The benefactors] were just really happy that they could report back to all their members."

The Group has in excess of 60 children who take it in turn to ride regularly each half term throughout the year.

The main donations come from Roegate and District Riding Club and Boxgrove Competition Stables who were said to be 'very happy' with the work Kingley Vale RDA Group is doing.

A cheque of £1,000 was donated to the group by Roegate and District Riding Club, a sum Kingley Vale RDA called 'fantastic'.

Christine added: "We'd like to say a big thank you."

