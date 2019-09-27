Road closures for Chichester Half Marathon

The organisers of this year’s Chichester Half Marathon are advising of possible traffic delays due to the event on Sunday, October 6.

Everyone Active and Children on the Edge have said the delays are ‘most likely to be less than half an hour’ during the running event for 1,000 participants.

The half marathon provides Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge with a means to raise significant funds for their work with some of the most marginalised children around the world.

The route passes through a number of Chichester streets and road closure orders have been obtained for roads around Westgate, West Street, New Park Road and Oaklands Way.

Runners will also be using roads around East Lavant.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained and marshals will be in attendance to help wherever possible.

The organisers have said they will make ‘every effort’ to minimise the impact of road closures, which will be enforced for the minimum time possible while ensuring the maximum safety of runners.

The affected roads will be:

Westgate – closed from 8.50 am to 9.05 a.m.

Westgate Roundabout and its feeder roads – closed from 8.55am to 9.05 a.m.

West Street and all access roads – closed from 9am to 9.10 am

East Street – closed 9am to 9.15 am.

East Walls and New Park Road – closed from 9.05am to 9.20 am

Oaklands Way – closed from 9.05am to 9.25am

Sherborne Road – closed intermittently between 10am and 12pm from the mini roundabout on Westgate to the Chichester College entrance on the main

roundabout for Cathedral Way.

New Road (also known as the Lavant Straight) will be closed to westbound traffic from 9.20am to 9.45am

Pook Lane (eastern end) with its junction with Chalk Pit Lane will be subject to some delays as a ‘stop/go board’ will be in operation to allow runners to cross from Lower Road to Chalk Pit Lane.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid these areas between these times.

Organisersnwould like to express their thanks in advance for consideration and patience in this matter and apologise for any brief inconvenience that may be caused.

Spectators are most welcome to support the runners along the route.

Key viewing points and information about parking and refreshments can be found on the Chichester Half Marathon website www.chichesterhalfmarathon.co.uk.