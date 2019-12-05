Rogate and Terwick Christmas market raises thousands for charity

Rogate and Terwick Christmas market raised over a staggering £4,000 to benefit charities.

The market featured a wide variety of stalls and events for the visitors to get involved with.

Children from Rogate Primary School sang festive songs to incite Christmas spirit before the hall was open for visitors to browse the stalls which included, tombolas and raffles, bric-a-brac, gifts to buy, children’s toys and clothes for sale, and much more.

The Christmas Market Café was kept busy, as was Father Christmas and the children’s activity corner, where gingerbread men were decorated and the colouring competition entries were displayed.

A total 1,461 tickets were sold for the popular raffle. The winners included June Carritt, who won first place with a cash prize of £250. Second place won a tour of Trotton Estate Vineyards, which was won by Kye Westmorland. Third place won a Christmas Hamper which went to Steve Bennett. Other prizes included those donated by the Spread Eagle Midhurst, John Jenkins, Rother Valley Organics, Winton Players and Wylds Farm Liss.

Once again Rogate’s award winning cake maker extraordinaire Debbie Harwood decorated two spectacular Christmas themed cakes, which were also raffled.

Reverend Edward Doyle said: “We are so very grateful to everyone who came along and generously supported this wonderful event, knowing that the monies raised will go towards helping others in need.”

The funds raised will be divided between The Air Ambulance Services for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, The Rainbow Trust Southampton and the Rogate Parish Emergencies Fund.