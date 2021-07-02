Rogate children create their own Egyptian masks as part of school project

Christine Ward, Red Kites’ (years five and six) teacher, said: “The class had loads of fun researching the type of masks that were made all those years ago and adapting them to create their own designs.

“They used different construction techniques to get the shapes they wanted then painted them beautifully.

“It has been so great to be back in school together again this term after lockdown – we’re now planning an Egyptian Day to celebrate!”

As part of their topic on the Ancient Egyptians, years five and six children at Rogate CE Primary school designed and made their own Egyptian masks