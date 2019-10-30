Rogate Pumpkin Patch delights visitors – in pictures

Families have been enjoying a week of spooky fun at Rogate pumpkin patch.

The site has been hosting a range of different activities over the week leading up to Halloween. Residents have been able to pick their own pumpkins before carving and decorating them together. There were also crafts, a spooky slime lab, street entertainment and games. After Saturday’s events were cancelled due to the bad weather, Sunday saw huge numbers of visitors descend on the patch. Among the different characters entertaining families was The Pumpkin Princess and Professor Octavia with her magical menagerie. Refreshments including pumpkin soup and pumpkin cake were also available. The fun continues tomorrow (October 31) with activities from 10am to 4pm. Entrance costs £3.

Visitors enjoy Rogate Pumpkin Patch. Photos by Kate Shemilt Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

