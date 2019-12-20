Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre named Riding Club of the Year by Horse & Hound

A Thorney Island riding centre has been recognised for its hard work and dedication at the Horse & Hound Awards.

Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre won the HorseDialog Riding Club of the Year 2019 category at the awards ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Major (Retired) Sue Wilkinson and yard manager Jane Ord at the awards ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse

Volunteer general manager Major (Retired) Sue Wilkinson collected the award for the centre, a not-for-profit charity located on Thorney Island military barracks.

The centre provides accessible opportunities for physical and mental wellness for serving personnel, veterans and the community in an inclusive and empowering environment.

Sue said: “We are extremely humbled to have received this award and it is fantastic that the benefits of being around horses has been recognised.

“But we wouldn’t have won the award without the incredible team and volunteers we have here and the horses who give so much to everyone they meet.”

“Here at the Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre we focus on initiating and further advancing confidence, empowerment and self-awareness to support those who experience anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

“The therapeutic benefits of spending time with horses has been proved over and over again and we are so lucky that we can welcome everyone to come along and see for themselves what being among horses can do for both general wellbeing and mental health”.

Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre was founded in 1985 and gained charitable status in 2014.

The centre has 900 members, 80 per cent of whom are military personnel.

The Royal Artillery Equestrian Centre is open year round for lessons, therapy sessions and more.

For more information visit www.raecti.co.uk

