Salvation Army officers give 'token of appreciation' to Bognor Regis retailers

Salvation Army officers fundraising in the Bognor Regis town centre spread some Christmas cheer last Saturday (December 11).

Alongside the army's traditional brass band, volunteers also paid tribute to the essential workers staffing our shops, cafes and supermarkets.

"We went to every shop and gave the staff a token of appreciation for all their work throughout the pandemic," said Major Alexandra Hughes, a spokeswoman for the Bognor Regis Salvation Army.

Officers also surprised staff at the Salvation Army charity shop on Queensway

The officers gave shop keepers 'thank-you' posters and bags of sweets to commend their hard work; a small gesture, but one which meant a lot to Bognor's High Street staff.

"(The staff) were all so delighted and moved, they seemed so glad to be valued and appreciated," Major Hughes.