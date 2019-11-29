Santa’s Selsey Christmas float routes revealed

Selsey and District Lions Club has revealed the routes for this year’s Christmas Santa float.

All routes will start at 4.30pm, unless stated otherwise.

Santa will start his routes next Sunday (December 8), but there are also collections today and tomorrow

There will also be static collections tomorrow at East Beach and on Saturday in High Street. The programme is as follows:

Sunday, December 8: Manor Road, Mountwood Road, Broomfield Road, Elm Tree Close, Manor Road, Grafton Road (up to Grove road), James Street, Chayle Gardens, Western Road.

Monday, December 9: Mundham, Runcton and Sidlesham area.

Tuesday, December 10: Beach Road, Marrisfield Place, Kingsway, Albion Road, Sunnymead Drive and Close.

Wednesday, December 11: Church Road, St Peters Crescent, Wellington Gardens, Malthouse Road, High Street, East Street, North Road, Netherton Close.

Thursday, December 12: Merryfield Drive, Burlington Gardens, Tretawn Gardens, Constable Drive, Gainsborough Drive, Landseer Drive, Hannover Close, Lingfield Way, Littlefield Close.

Friday, December 13: Manor Farm Close, Chichester Road, Hunisett Close, Millington Drive, Fidler Close, Petts Close, Robinson Close,

Saturday, December 14: Marine Drive, Broad View, Eastway/Bank, Fontwell Road, Gillway, Chichester Way.

Sunday, December 15: Hunston – Foxbridge Drive, St Leodegars Way, Orchard Side, Westlands Road, Little Boultons.

Monday, December 16: Ursula Square and Avenue, Seal Road and Square, Mariner Gardens, Hillfield Road, Bridge Way, Peachy Road, Green Lane, Meadowlands, Latham Road, Langton Close, High Street, Bridleway, Croft Way.

Tuesday, December 17: Grafton Road (from Grove Road), Lifeboat Way, Coxswain Way, Wright Way, Barnes Close, Canadian Crescent, Pacific Way, Jones Square, Beacon Drive, Lawrence Close, Mixon Close, Sparshott Road, Pennycord Close.

Wednesday, December 18: East Beach Road, Drift Road, Solar Drive, Tranquillity way, Lunar Crescent, Orbit Gardens, Halley View, Jordell Place, Wheatfield Road, Manor Lane.

Thursday, December 19: West Street, Coxes Road, Warner Road Bonnar Road, Clayton Road, Seagrove, Vincent Road.

Friday, December 20: Bill House, Byways, Solent Way, Seal Road, York Road, Tythe Barn Road, Green Lane, Windsor Road, Grove Road, Orchard Avenue, Southern Road, Longacre (Beaufield), Woodlands Road, Beach Gardens, Cherry Gardens, Ursula/St Itha Road.

Saturday, December 21, from 5.30pm: Old Farm Road, Spinney Close, Granary Lane, McNair Close, Honeysuckle Lane, Blackberry Lane, Donaldson Close, Colt Street, Acorn Close, Horsefield Road, Coppice Lane, Saddle Lane, Paddock Lane, Horseshoe, Large Acres, Crablands.

The static collections will also be in place on December 7 at East Beach, December 14 at the Co-op and December 21 in High Street.

Regrettably, due to a change in the Chichester District Council licensing regulations, our collections now have to be completed within 14 days continuously. This has restricted

Collection days and routes may be subject to change due to inclement weather.

