Saving Lives at Sea: Selsey RNLI crews to feature in popular BBC documentary

The volunteer lifeboat crew of Selsey RNLI will feature in the first episode of the BBC series from next week.

Real life rescue footage captured on the helmet cameras of crewmates shows a frontline point of view and will show the charity’s lifesavers risking their own lives as they go to the aid of those in danger at sea and strive to save everyone.

Now in its sixth series, the ten-part documentary showcases the lifesaving work of the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards from around the UK and Ireland.

Sam Corcoran-Smith, helm of Selsey lifeboat crew featured in the forthcoming episode.

Sam said: "It's great that we can showcase the lifesaving work of RNLI volunteers in a TV programme like this.

"Without the generous support and donations from the public, we wouldn’t be able to save lives at sea and it’s great to be able to share what we do with our supporters from the comfort of their own home."

The series will air on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 8pm, as well as being available on BBC iPlayer following broadcast.

Real rescue footage is accompanied by emotive interviews from the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards alongside the people they rescue and their families.

This forthcoming episode, on 24 August, sees Selsey RNLI save the life of a man and rescue six persons from a shingle bank, alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

During 2020, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland aided 8,374 people, saving 239 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 25,172 people and saved 110 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.