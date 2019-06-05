Sea bathing community scheme launched to tackle loneliness and isolation in Selsey

A new sea bathing community venture has been launched in Selsey to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

Selsey Sea Bathing Society founder Justine Clement, who oversaw the launch of the event on Saturday, May 25, said it went ‘incredibly well’.

Picture contributed

She added: “Last week in Selsey a fun new venture went live. Crowdfunded partly by the West Sussex Community Initiative Fund, the society aims to help tackle issues such as loneliness in the community, lack of confidence and inactivity.

“It is one of the many successful projects which has been made possible by their valuable Community Initiative Fund. Local councillor Carol Purnell also attended the event.

“It’s the first of its kind and the launch was really great fun.”

Justine said 30 people from ‘as far as Bosham’ turned up on Selsey’s West Beach for the event, ‘enthused by the idea of a paddle, swim or just some tea, cake and chat’.

Picture contributed

“We had people of all ages turn up, from 30 up to 85,” she continued.

“They were great people all helping each other, linking hands, having a paddle and swapping numbers. It met all of its objectives and we had quite a big sign up.”

Read more here

Picture contributed