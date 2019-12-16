Seaford College mock election: How do results compare to the General Election?

Seaford College held a mock election last Tuesday ahead of the General Election.

Five students were chosen as candidates to represent different parties and each gave their views on climate change, Brexit, the economy, public spending, crime, education, the NHS and immigration.

Seaford College mock election results day with the campaign teams, headmaster John Green and Alison Thomas, politics and history teacher

The candidates were Archie Mayes (Conservative), Tommy Hodson (Independent), Sophia Johnson (Green), Freddie Hall (Liberal Democrats) and Marcus Fairweather (Labour).

With the help of their friends, they presented their manifestos in assemblies and ran their campaign around the campus.

Politics and history teacher Alison Thomas, who organised the mock election, introduced the candidates at an assembly and urged students to vote on the basis of the policies that meant something to them.

Alison said: “One of the most important things to remember with politics is to respect the opinions of others. Even if it’s a tough decision go and vote because people fought and died to have the right to vote and your opinion counts. It is important, it is relevant; the result of the election decides how much tax we pay, the quality of education for a generation, it decides everything.”

A third of the school’s upper sixth voted for the first time in the General Election on Thursday.

Ahead of voting in the mock election, student Rupert Blackwell, from Liphook, said: “I’ve just missed out on the chance to vote by just four days, my brother is voting and is so excited about it.

“To just miss out is heart breaking as I want the chance to make a difference.

“I think the NHS is a critical issue at the moment as we are all so dependent on it.”

Beth Sunderland, from Loxwood, said: “I think it’s going to get harder for people to pay of their students loans because the cost of living is going up, especially when you consider the cost of owning your own home for our generation.

“I’m going into the police force so my fees will be paid but I don’t think it’s fair that other people should pay.”

Caelen Stanton, from Bognor, said: “I was nearly swayed by the Labour candidate, he was very persuasive. I was really impressed with the bravery of all of the students who presented. I was nearly swayed by the arguments against privatising the NHS.

“I’m excited to vote for the first time on Thursday, it’s nice to know my vote will count for something and my vote will have an impact on the running of the country.”

Headmaster John Green said: “The enthusiasm for our mock election shows that Seaford College students really understand the importance of exercising their right to vote and want to make a difference to society.

“A huge well done to all of the candidates who were brave enough to stand up and present in assembly and to their campaign teams for their hard work and support.

“A number of people in the audience were swayed by the presentations, which is a credit to the skill of the presenters.

“There has been a real buzz around Seaford over the last few days and a lot of very important issues are being discussed.”

The results were:

• Conservative – 48.03 per cent with 317 votes.

• Green – 19.24 per cent with 127 votes.

• Liberal Democrats – 13.79 per cent with 91 votes.

• Independent – 8.64 per cent with 57 votes.

• Labour – 7.58 per cent with 50 votes.

• Spoiled papers – 2.72 per cent, 18 votes.

The turnout was 86 per cent.

Seaford College registered its mock election results on the Hansard Society nationwide poll.

