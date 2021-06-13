Search for kayaker reported missing in Selsey

Shane Davies is missing

Shane Davies, 33, went missing at about 3.30pm on Saturday (12 June) after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a friend and there are concerns for his welfare, said police.

He is described by police as white, about 5ft 9ins, of a medium build with brown hair.

He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest top and a red life jacket, police said.

"Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1290 of 12/6," said police.