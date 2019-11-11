Selsey remembrance service in pictures The band during the march. Picture by Chris Hatton Take a look at pictures taken at an emotional remembrance service in Selsey on Sunday (November 10). Do you have any other pictures? Send them in to news@chiobserver.co.uk Two veterans at the war memorial. Picture by Chris Hatton A remembrance service. Picture by Chris Hatton Laying a wreath. Picture by Chris Hatton A salute to the fallen. Picture by Chris Hatton Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst, Emsworth, Petworth and Selsey Christmas lights switch-on events 2019: dates, times and what to expect Bognor Regis Remembrance Sunday 2019: In Pictures.