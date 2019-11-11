Selsey remembrance service in pictures

The band during the march. Picture by Chris Hatton
Take a look at pictures taken at an emotional remembrance service in Selsey on Sunday (November 10).

Do you have any other pictures? Send them in to news@chiobserver.co.uk

Two veterans at the war memorial. Picture by Chris Hatton

A remembrance service. Picture by Chris Hatton

Laying a wreath. Picture by Chris Hatton

A salute to the fallen. Picture by Chris Hatton

