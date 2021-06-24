Selsey student’s 12-year 100 per cent attendance record: 2,305 hours without missing a day of school

Year-11 student Luke has completed 2,305 days without an absence mark since he started in 2009 and is now looking to go on to Chichester College in September to study motor mechanics.

Deputy head teacher Nick Brown said: “He has invested his time and energies into being a fabulous role model and ambassador for the TKAT family of schools and particular the community at the Academy.

“We wish Luke well and hope he is able to enjoy the Festival of Speed this year. Luke has resisted a Thursday or Friday visit for 12 years.

