Selsey yacht explosion: Dramatic footage shows moment of rescue

Dramatic footage has been released of two men being rescued after their yacht caught fire off the Selsey coast.

The video, supplied by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, shows the moment two men were winched to safety after their yacht, Honeymoon, caught fire about seven miles off the coast of Selsey yesterday (Tuesday June 4).

A screenshot from the video shows the yacht capsized and ablaze. Picture via the Maritime and Coastguard Agency

The men were partway through a trip from Brighton to Gosport when the explosion happened, a RNLI spokesman said. It is assumed the explosion occurred when one of the men went below deck to make a cup of tea and a spark from the stove ignited a gas leak.

