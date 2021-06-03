Selsey’s Little Tots: New toddler group set up by pair of mums

Gemma Daniel and Laura Gaskin, both 38, also missed the adult interaction and said they ‘know how lonely it can be for mums, dads or carers with young children’.

Selsey’s Little Tots will be available for children aged four and younger, and will meet at St Peter’s Church hall, in St Peter’s Crescent.

Gemma said: “There is only one other group in Selsey and it’s important for little ones to be able to have the experiences making friends and having fun with other children.

Laura Gaskin and Gemma Daniel with their children

“We will be having a variety of equipment and activities out each week including craft activities, messy play (as Covid allows), small world, building blocks, a baby area, small soft play for babies, cars and garages, and much more.”

The duo has over 15 years of experience working in a nursery, and Laura was also a private nanny while Gemma worked as a family support worker with the Early Years Alliance.

Gemma said: “We are excited to get started and spend some time with our own children and lots of local families providing them with a safe fun environment to make memories with their little ones.

“We are running as a non-profit community group and looking forward to support families in our local area.

“If anyone would like any other help with other everyday parenting milestones such as sleep support, dairy allergies, baby massage, weaning and so on, we will also be working closely with former colleagues who we will invite to come along to some specific groups once we get started.

“We would like to thank everyone for the support so far, since our announcement, and for the many kind donations of toys we have been given.”

Outside the toddler group, Gemma works part time at a local dentist while Laura helps with administrative duties for her husband’s plumbing business.

They both have three children: Gemma has three daughters – Phoebe, 11; Olivia, seven; and Betsy, one – while Laura has two daughters and a son – Millie, 12; Emily, eight; and Stanley, two.

Selsey’s Little Tots meets on Wednesday mornings from 9.45am to 11.15am, starting June 9, and will run in term time only. It costs £2.50 a family, plus 50p for each additional child.

Tea and coffee will be provided for adults and parents are welcome to provide their child with a snack from home.

For more information and to book visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/selseylittletots or email [email protected]

