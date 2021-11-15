Selsey’s Remembrance Sunday Parade in Pictures

The service started in The Victory Club at 10am before the parade left from the club car park at 10.45am.
The parade then made its way through the town before meeting with The Reverand Andrew Wilkes outside St Peters at the war memorial at 11am.
1.
One of the many wreaths laid at the War Memorial High Street Selsey by ex service men.
2.
The Rev Andrew Wilkes MA leads members of the arm services and civil services and meembers of the public in an outdoor Remembrance service in front of St Peters Church
3.
The Rev. Andrew Wilkes MA leads the Remembrance Service standing between Standard Bearers, a large crowd gathered as the High Street was closed during the Service. Wreaths laid by Armed Forces, Police, Life Boat, Royal British Legion, Scouts and Guides and school students.
4.
Selsey Rememberance Service held outside St Peters Church in High Street. Roy Hannington one of the many ex service men, Roy from the Rifle Brigade - Green Jackets, served in Malaysia,