Mount Noddy Animal Centre is looking for a special home for 14-year-old dog Oscar and 14-year-old cat Shelley.

Oscar, a West Highland terrier, came into the charity’s care when his owner’s circumstances sadly changed.

Mount Noddy manager Susan Botherway said: “Oscar is full of life, despite his years, and will fill your hearts with joy.

"He is such a wonderful lad who absolutely loves people and would like a new home where his owners will be around for most of the day so they can spend lots of time with him.

Oscar has limited sight and is also partially deaf. Susan said: "Although he has impairments to his sight and hearing, Oscar takes it all in his stride.

"He’s looking for a cosy sofa to snuggle up on and someone to join him for short walks.”

Oscar gets on well with other dogs but can be easily startled so his adopter may need to manage interactions with younger, bouncy dogs. He must be the only pet in his new home.

She is frightened of other cats, dogs and loud noises so she will be happiest in a quiet adult-only home where she will be the only pet. Her ideal home will have sufficient space for her to explore outside and have fun.

Susan said: “Shelley is a really sweet girl who has an unknown past and we’re really keen to find her a lovely home to live out her years.

“She loves to sit on your lap or watch the world go by outside; and she absolutely loves her treats.

Shelley enjoys spending time on her own — but also likes company on her own terms — so she will need owners who are happy to give her space.

Susan added: “Shelley is really chatty and we’ve learned that she has different meows for different things so she’ll certainly tell you what she wants!”

“It’s really funny and so endearing!”