Serious concerns for 'extremely vulnerable' missing Sussex woman

There are serious concerns for an extremely vulnerable woman who has not been seen since Friday (June 7).

Hephzibhah Aqui-Watts, 51, was last seen at her home in Worthing at 10pm on Friday and was found to be missing on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said she is black, 5ft 7in, of stocky build, with black Afro-style hair sometimes worn in a bun. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing, but she may have 'Top Gun style' aviator sunglasses. It is feared that she may have become lost and not been able to find her way home.

She can become frightened if approached, so if you see her or have seen her please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1205 of 08/06.