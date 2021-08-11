Sign pops up in Chichester pointing in the wrong direction

Dave Hockridge, owner of Present Surprise in South Street, spotted the sign on Monday between Oxfam and Kids Stuff Toys.

The finger post pointed south to the railway station and to Southgate shops and north to Cathedral Close and Bishop’s Palace Garden – the latter being located a few hundred yards west.

The sign has now been removed but not before causing a giggle for the business owner.

The erroneous sign

Mr Hockridge said he is often being asked by visitors for directions to city landmarks including the Novium, Pallant House and Bishop Palace Gardens, and had asked authorities for directional signage in the past.

He added he ‘found it quite funny’ that when a sign did appear in the street it was pointing the wrong way.

Chichester City Council was quick to change it when it was told of the error and a new and improved sign appeared in the same spot yesterday (August 11).

Chichester District Council confirmed it had part-funded the signs and said the city council has been overseeing the works.

The improved sign in South Street