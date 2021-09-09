Signage in former Russell and Bromley window 'risks accidents'

The South Street shoe shop left the city last month (Chichester city centre shoe shop to close) and owners boarded up the glass shopfront with a farewell message.

Requests from councillor Sarah Lishman (Labour, Chichester East), and cllr Adrian Moss (Lib Dem, Harbour Villages) to remove the decals were unsuccessful and Russell and Bromley has confirmed that it no longer owns the building.

The Observer is working to identify the site's new owner.

The offending corner

Cllr Lishman, who works as an bus driver, said: “All bus drivers who service Chichester are taught to use the glass frontage of the Russell and Bromley shop to check if other traffic, including buses, cyclists and vulnerable pedestrians, are coming the other way when approaching The Cross.

"I asked them to remove some of the signage so drivers could see 'round the corner' by using the glass shop front.”

"[We] can only suggest that the council put up a mirror to get round this problem.”