Silver Spitfire arrives back at Goodwood after round-the-world trip - In pictures
A newly-restored spitfire aircraft has landed back at Goodwood today (Thursday, December 5), exactly four months after setting off on a ‘life-changing’ 27,000 mile journey around the world.
The aircraft, which was located and restored by Goodwood pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks, the co-founders of Boultbee Flight Academy, arrived back home this afternoon after record-breaking journey around some of the world’s most iconic locations. Here’s the story of the day in pictures:
1. Silver Spitfire lands back at Goodwood
Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months. Photo by Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen SUS-190512-175447001