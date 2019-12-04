Silver Spitfire due to return to Chichester after ‘life-changing’ round-the-world trip

A newly-restored spitfire aircraft is set to land at Goodwood tomorrow morning (Thursday) following a ‘life-changing’ 27,000 mile journey around the planet.

The aircraft, which was located and restored by Goodwood pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks, the co-founders of Boultbee Flight Academy, set off in August on a journey around some of the world’s most iconic locations.

The story of The Silver Spitfire was told in a documentary which aired on BBC4 in September.

Now, having flown through 22 countries and across four continents, the Silver Spitfire is due to return to the Goodwood Aerodrome at 11.30am.

