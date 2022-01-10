South Pond Group plants daffodils in Midhurst to bring in the new year
South Pond Group, in Midhurst has planted two bags of daffodils in the town to bring in the new year.
The South Pond Group, a community project committed to the improvement of South Pond and Jubilee Path, in Midhurst has planted daffodils to provide a splash of colour to the local community.
The daffodils were given to the South Pond Group by Midhurst Town Council who had received 600 bulbs of daffodils from Midhurst resident Rupert Sleight.
The group planted the daffodils on Saturday (January 8) amongst many other activities, including litter picking.
