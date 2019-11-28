Southbourne Christmas float routes revealed by Lions club

Southbourne Lions has revealed the schedule for this year’s Christmas float.

Santa will be out with his sleigh once again next month, with weekday collections starting at 6pm, unless otherwise stated.

Santa will start his routes on Monday after two collections over the weekend

Saturday, November 30 – Farm Shop, Southbourne, 9.30am to 3pm.

Sunday, December 1 – Woodmancote Public House, 5pm.

Monday, December 2 – Westbourne North: Commonside, Covington Rd, North St, Ellesmere Orchard.

Tuesday, December 3 – Westbourne South: Lark Way, Mallard Way, Kingfisher Drive, Grebe Close, Edgell Rd, Homefield Rd, Crockford Rd, Homefield Rd, Churcher Rd, Mill Rd, River St, North St, The Square, Lingfield Close.

Wednesday, December 4 – Southbourne West (Manor Rd area): Manor Rd, Manor Way, Clovelly Road, Smallcutts Ave, Manor Gardens, St Johns Rd, Park Rd, Bourne View Close, Haslemere Rd, Stein Rd, Mountwood Rd, Merrivale Court, Hartland Court.

Thursday, December 5 – Hambrook: Hawthorne Gardens, Hambrook Place, Pynham Manor, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook Hill South, Brook Meadows, Aviary Close, Shepherds Close, Scant Road (west), The Avenue, Conifer Drive, Hazel Copse.

Friday, December 6 – Southbourne South West: First Ave (west), Second Ave, Lazy Acre, Garsons Road, Longlands Road, Trafalgar Close, Alfrey Close.

Saturday, December 7 – Emsworth Square, 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Monday, December 9 – Bosham South: Morton Rd, The Holdens, Spindrift Mews, Critchfield Rd, Merryweather Rd, Marcuse Fields, Fairfield Rd, Leander Rd, Fairfield Close, Shamrock Close, Cambria Close, Astra Close, Westward Close, Taylors Lane, Walton Lane.

Wednesday, December 11 – Bosham North: Hamilton Gardens, Broadbridge Mill, Stanbury Close, Arnold Way, Station Rd, Williams Rd, Brooks Lane, Rockall Way, Barnside, Montague Ave, Gifford Rd, Broadbridge Drive, Penwarden Way, North Rd, Old Bridge Rd.

Thursday, December 12 – Chidham and Nutbourne: Chidham Lane, Hamstead Meadow, Broad Road, Flatt Road, Langstone Gardens, Kiln Drive, Kiln Drive, Baileys Way, Brook Road, Macadam Close, The Halt.

Friday, December 13 – Chidham School, 3.30pm.

Monday, December 16 – Southbourne East: Fraser Gardens, Cheshire Way, Lauder Close, South Lane, Hither Green, Kelsey Ave, Barnfield Close, East Field Close, Glenwood Rd, Overton Rd, Furnston Grove, Priors Close, The Grove, Cooks Lane, Hurstwood Ave, Guildford Close.

Tuesday, December 17 – Southbourne South East: Priors Orchard, First Avenue (east), The Drive, Eden Place, Stein Rd (south), Lodgebury Close, New Road.

Wednesday, December 18 – Hermitage: Bramley Gardens, Russet Gardens, Thistledown Gardens, Woodfield Park Rd, Orchard Lane, Mill End, Sadlers Walk, Nelson Close, Pagham Close.

Thursday, December 19 – Thorney Road and Southbourne Avenue: Thorney Rd, Gordon Road, Southbourne Avenue, Apple Grove, Penny Lane.

Friday, December 20 – Emsworth Square from 9.30am to 1.30pm, and Carols on The Meadow, Bosham, 6.30pm.

Saturday, December 21 – Emsworth Grotto and Fete, 10.30am to 1.30pm (The Friends Garden, Emsworth Hospital).

Routes and collections dates are subject to change due to weather conditions or time restraints.

