Southbourne decorators MJ Lane win an award at 'the Michelin star of decorating' ceremony.
The West Sussex based company won ‘Highly Commended Award’ at the Dulux Select Decorators UK awards.
MJ Lane founder Morey Lane said: “Being in a coastal location, the weather and salty air can make rot repairs, renovations and painting particularly tricky, even more-so on a listed and highly important local building. Therefore being nominated was an honour, to then be highly commended and recognised for our quality, durability and workmanship is an absolute career highlight.”
Mr Lane and his colleague attended the black-tie event and the two were delighted to be nominated the ‘Exteriors’ category for a project on an historically important property in the area. MJ Lane has also featured as ‘best in class’ examples in some of the Dulux Select scheme’s national advertising campaigns.