Spiderman's dad to raise money with comedy gig in Chichester

Residents are encouraged to swing by Graylingwell this month as TV comedian and father of Hollywood's latest Spiderman, Dominic Holland is set to hold a comedy gig.

The unique one-night-only event has been organised by the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) and will take place at the new Lodge at Keepers Green on Saturday January 25.

CCDT has said not only will the ticket provide residents with a great night out, with a paid bar and a glimpse at this stunning new venue as soon as it opens, but 30 per cent of their ticket price will help to fund a much needed project launching next year to provide support, fun and a lifeline to children in the Chichester district who's families are undergoing cancer treatment.

Created by a family that learnt the desperate need for such provision through their own lived experiences CCDT is delighted to be supporting Godfrey's Gift with this event.

Godfrey’s Gift founder Naomi Godfrey said: “This comedy night fuses two key parts of my life together – as a stand-up comedian myself I know the power of laugher, and how it can help us through the most challenging times of our lives, but I also know first-hand the need for greater provision for children in this area who’s parents are undergoing cancer treatment.

"The youngest of our four children was just six weeks old when we received my husband’s cancer diagnosis and whilst his care was extraordinary, we struggled to find ways to ease the pain of our children.

"Now that Darren is thankfully in full remission, we are in a position to create this monthly group that we hope will become a place of refuge and fun for the families involved.”

Clare de Bathe, CCDT Director said: “We are really excited to be hosting this very special event and see it as the perfect way to launch our new venue at Keepers Green.

"The evening will provide incredible joy to those attending, and simultaneously helps us to bring this wonderful project to life that will be delivered at CCDT venues next year.

"We look forward to seeing as many people there as possible and hope it is a sell-out performance to raise maximum funds for Godfrey’s Gift”

Multi-award winning, Dominic Holland has been a professional comedian for more years than he cares to recall. With countless television and radio credits, including multiple appearances on Have I Got News For You and The Royal Variety Performance, as well as The News Quiz, Dominic has written and performed four BBC Radio 4 series including the The Small World of Dominic Holland. which won a Comic Heritage Award.

A Perrier Best Newcomer and Award Nominee, Dominic has performed seven solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival, most recently in 2018 and he continues to tour the UK and beyond with his unique take on life.

Described by The Sunday Times as ‘the UK’s master of observational comedy‘ and by The Daily Telegraph as ‘a top notch stand-up who everyone should see.’

Tickets are available from the What’s On pages of the CCDT website at https://chichestercdt.org.uk/events/ or via the CCDT Facebook page.