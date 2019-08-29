Spitfire flying round the world from Goodwood reaches LA

Nearly a month after it took off from Goodwood, a Silver Spitfire on a unique round-the-world trip has reached Los Angeles.

Intrepid aviators Steve Boultbee Brooks and Matt Jones are on a four-month expedition attempt around the globe in the restored single-engine aircraft and have so far encountered a number of issues, including a tire blowout.

Round-the-world Silver Spitfire, Pilots Steve Brooks and Matt Jones. Photo by Kate Shemilt ks190450-1

It is the first time such an attempt has been made in history, with the challenge set to push the boundaries of what is possible in the iconic plane.

Read the original story here: Goodwood pilots to fly silver Spitfire around the world

The team will face a daunting task flying the Silver Spitfire through arctic, tropical and desert landscapes, requiring regular refueling in remote areas unused to civilian aircraft combined with the physical endurance required on the circumnavigation.

The carefully restored Spitfire, built in 1943, boasts a unique silver-chrome finish and will cover more than 43,000 kilometres and visit some 30 countries on its way.

After its takeoff from Goodwood UK on August 5, the pilots made their way to Greenland with pit stops in Scotland and Iceland.

They landed on the western coast of Greenland and encountered all kinds of issues, including weather problems and a tire blowout.

On Day 8 of the expedition, taking in the spectacular views of the Greenland glacier and ice cap they pushed on to the next chapter – Week 2 - flying through Canada, enjoying the lakes, they reached New York, USA on August 23.

After a beautiful fly past the Statue of Liberty and the NY skyline, the pilots reached Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28.

Their last stop on the USA leg after which, they are off to Asia, the Middle East and then finally, Europe and back to the UK.