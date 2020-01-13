St Paul’s Chichester receives £74k boost for disabled access improvement works

A funding grant will help make a Chichester church ‘truly welcoming’ for those who are disabled or infirm, the Rector has said.

St Paul’s Chichester, in Churchside, has been awarded almost £74,000 in Heritage Funding to help improve its disabled access.

The church will use the funds to support the disabled and vulnerable in the parish.

At the same time, the church will be able to press on with its plan to organise and deliver an inclusive ten day Heritage Festival for the community, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the amalgamation of St Paul’s with St Peter’s the Great.

This is set to take place from June 13 to June 21.

The Rector, Canon Simon Holland, said: “We are delighted that the Heritage Fund has recognised our work in this way.

“St Paul’s Church and Parish Centre are open every day of the year, and we are keen to make them as safe and accessible as possible.

“The grant will ensure that they are truly welcoming for those who are disabled or infirm, as well as for parents with buggies and for young children.

“It will enable us to serve the community in a more inclusive way, and we are extremely grateful.”

The proposals for the improved access have been aired both to the congregation of the church and to user groups of the church centre, over two consultation meetings and a presentation, and have met with an enthusiastic response.

Planning permission has also been granted.

The church has also received support from the City Council, Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council and the Duke and Duchess of Richmond.

