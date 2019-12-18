Star Wars superfan gets special The Rise of Skywalker haircut ahead of film’s release

A Star Wars superfan from Bognor Regis has had a special haircut inspired by the film series in preparation for the release of The Rise of Skywalker this week.

Kai Ward, 49, has gone from Wookiee to Imperial soldier in anticipation of the final instalment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy by having the image of a stormtrooper shaved into his head.

Kai’s out-of-this-world haircut was styled by Daren Terry at Lotus Styling hair salon in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis.

This isn’t the first time Daren has styled Kai’s hair for a special event – he shaved Harry Kane’s face into Kai’s hair for the World Cup last year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final film of the nine-part Skywalker saga which has stretched over 42 years since the release of the first Star Wars movie in 1977.

Bognor’s Picturedrome Cinema has a 12.05am screening tomorrow with further showings every day, apart from Christmas Day, over the next fortnight.

The Chichester Cineworld also has a midnight screening as well as IMAX and 3D showings over the festive period.

