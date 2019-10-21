Stonepillow Big Sleep Out 2019: Chichester charity’s fundraiser in pictures

This weekend saw the return of Stonepillow’s annual ‘Big Sleep Out’.

On Saturday, 77 people braved sleeping out in cardboard shelters for one night in order to raise vital funds for Stonepillow. The event took place in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral. So far over £10,000 has been raised with more sponsorship still to come in.

Alice Cortina, 14, and Holly Woodruff, 14 making their shelter.

Trying out one of the boxes for size.

The group from Immanuel Church enjoying the music at the event.

The group from Immanuel Church with their Cathedral shelter.

