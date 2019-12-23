Stonepillow to operate at full hours for three months

Chichester homeless charity Stonepillow has announced it will re-open its hub to its original hours for three months.

In April Stonepillow began closing their Chichester day centre on weekends due to funding cuts but have now announced it will once again provide its seven-days-a-week service.

Funding from Chichester District Council will allow the reopening for three months from January 4 to March.

A spokesman for the charity said they are working to secure further funding allowing them to continue the full service.

The Chichester Hub will re-open on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am-1pm.

Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow chief executive said: "Stonepillow are committed to providing a safe, warm and responsive day service for people who are homeless or sleeping rough in Chichester.

"Our vision is to end rough sleeping and therefore having the Chichester Hub open seven days a week is essential to enable people to get off the streets and onto their pathway to independence.

"We did not take the decision to close the Hub at weekends lightly, but our focus had to be ensuring that the hostel services remained open 24 hours a day 365 days per year.

"However, with the financial support of Chichester District Council and the community I am not only relieved but delighted that we are able to re-open again at weekends."

While working on reduced hours, people needing support were encouraged to contact the Chichester Hostel which operates 24 hours a day.

Chichester Hub offers a range of facilities including breakfast, lunch, hot drinks, GP surgery, needle exchange, showers, laundry and referrals to other services such as substance misuse services and mental health support.

Support workers are available to give support and advice to those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Stonepillow also work alongside Chichester District Council to provide outreach support, housing advice and assistance with benefits.

If you need homeless and need support or are at risk of becoming homeless, please contact Chichester Hub on 01243 775925 or chichester.hub@stonepillow.org.uk.

If you are concerned about someone who is sleeping rough, please report them to Streetlink using their app or website www.streetlink.org.uk.