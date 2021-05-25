Stonepillow volunteers lead beach clean-up

Clients and volunteers from Stonepillow took part in the Million Mile Beach Clean on Saturday May 13, coming together to help make Bognor’s beach as spotless as possible.

The million mile beach clean is organised by Surfers Against Sewage and sees volunteers in communities all over the UK working together to clean their streets, beaches and rivers.

Despite cold and blustery weather cutting the clean-up short, the team, led by deputy head of operations Monika Wadey, managed to collect 16 bags of waste, weighing an average of 6 kilograms each.

The stonepillow beach clean team

“We did this because we know how much the beach means to our clients. It’s a shared place of hope for everyone, a tranquil place where they can simply walk or sit to clear their thoughts and start to feel good about their life ahead.”

A spokesperson from the homelessness charity added: “Our clients are drawn to the beach at times of crisis and despair, where they can reflect and ground themselves in peace and nature,” they said.