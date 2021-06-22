Support local businesses for £5 as fiver fest returns to Bognor

Part of the Totally Locally Fiver Fest, the initiative sees Bognor Regis joining more than one hundred high streets across the UK to shout about the importance of local businesses from June 16-22.

Together with Visa, Totally Locally are calling on shoppers all over the country to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support local businesses.

“If every adult in Bognor Regis spent just £5 a week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £4.9 million a year going directly into our local economy, which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. It makes you think, doesn’t it?” Said Clair Harwood from the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District.

Unique Knit and Sew are offering customers three balls of scarf yarn for £5 as part of the festival

“Independent shops and businesses are what make our town special and unique,” she added. “Community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally. The event ends this Saturday, so we encourage shoppers to support the businesses taking part while grabbing a bargain for a fiver”

This year’s Fiver Fest offers, Ms Harwood made clear, are as creative and varied as ever.

Good as New on High Street are offering any four slices of homemade cake or any two large deluxe cards made from recycled paper for a fiver

Pinks Parlour on Waterloo Square are giving customers a choice between a toasted panini with a drink of their choice or a scoop of their choice for £5.

Hollie Turner from Swans Makeup Hair and Beauty

An assortment of handmade crafts are on offer for £5 at Craft Cabin, Bognor Regis, while EcoSwap customers can grab themselves two hot drinks and two snack jars for the same price.

Macari’s on London Road are offering guests a set breakfast with a tea, coffee or fizzy drink for the special price of (you guessed it) £5. Unique Knit and Sew on London Road are selling three balls of scarf yarn alongside the patterns to knit them instore and online, and Swans Makeup Hair and Beauty are giving customers the chance to pamper themselves with a £5 eyebrow shaping.

Hollie Turner, owner of Swans Makeup Hair and Beauty said she appreciated the attention Fiver Fest has brought to local businesses: “Obviously businesses are struggling at the moment and this really helps encourage people down this side of the town, which they don’t tend to gravitate towards.”