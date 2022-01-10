Sussex fire services join together: ‘This is a huge milestone’

East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services signed the joint policy – Memorandum of Understanding – to provide a standard and consistent level of fire investigation across the four services.

The collaboration has been designed to provide additional resilience across the South East as well as consistency in fire investigation and the training of all fire investigation officers.

Mark Matthews, assistant chief fire officer for East Sussex Fire and Rescue, said, “I am absolutely delighted that the Fire Investigation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has now gone live across all four fire services.

East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services sign the joint policy. Photo from East Sussex Fire and Rescue. SUS-221001-180425001

“Fire Investigation remains a crucial part of our work that not only determines the cause of the fires themselves but also helps influence future prevention activity and operational learning from incidents. Years of preparation has culminated in the memorandum being signed and this is a huge milestone for everyone involved.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our colleagues over the border and developing our fire investigation work going forward.”

Mark Andrews, deputy chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said, “The Fire Investigation MOU between our four fire and rescue services gives us a clear framework allowing for much closer collaboration on areas such as joint training, policies, quality assurance and sharing of fire investigation officers and equipment.

“We have had a dedicated team who have been working on this partnership for some time and we are already seeing definite improvements with some excellent joint training delivered to all fire investigators.

“This new agreement also includes sharing fire data, giving us a larger pool of information and allowing for accidental fire trends to be identified earlier. This will help set the direction and concentration for our future prevention work making our communities safer than ever.