Sussex in meltdown as temperatures soar
After a miserable start to the year, Chichester was today bathed in sunshine as thermometers hit some of their highest temperatures of the year.
The rush was on to get down to the beaches as the mini heatwave brought thousands out doors.
But there were warnings from West Wittering with the Estate warning day trippers that they would be turned away without a proper booking.
The West Wittering Estate announced on Saturday (May 29) that the beach was sold out yesterday and today (Monday, May 31).
"Please do not travel to the beach without a valid booking, as you will be turned away," a spokesperson said. "There is no alternative parking in the local area."
The Met Office has also warned that there is a high risk of wildfires across the South East today.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Please take extra care when out and about to avoid starting a fire."