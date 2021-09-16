The official opening of Bayside Social on Worthing beach was on Saturday, but the launch party for his latest venture was held on Tuesday night (September 14).

Kenny said it had been a long, hard time coming but a weight had been lifted off his shoulders now the venue in Beach Parade, by the new Bayside development at Splashpoint, had opened.

He added: “There’s been days where I’ve woken up and been locked up with anxiety where I can hardly move so it is lovely just to have a drink and welcome a new place to my home town and start to enjoy it and get people to start enjoying it.”

The location of Bayside Social was important to Kenny. He said: “You are literally a stone’s throw away from the sea here, and when I came down and saw the location I just thought ‘wow, what a wonderful place’.

“It’s just a no-brainer having it here.”

Head chef Richard Doyle, 29, has been working alongside Kenny for some time.

He said; “I was a sous chef at Pitch for a good couple of years, and Kenny and Lucy, his wife, have been so nice and given me an opportunity to work here [Bayside Social].

“It is such a beautiful area and getting to work in front of the ocean and in such an amazing building, words can’t explain it.”

Rimantas Poska, 31, is the bar manager for Bayside Social as well as Pitch, Kenny’s other Worthing restaurant.

He said: “Managing Pitch and Bayside is exciting but really challenging because I have to prepare both restaurants for amazing service, it is quite tiring as I am also competing in a cocktail competition as a finalist this Sunday.

“It has been really busy working the opening days but when you see the sea in front of you it really calms you down.

“Bayside Social is all about people socialising, drinking cocktails, and eating food, it’s just amazing.”

People can book to eat at Bayside Social on its website.

