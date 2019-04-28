Sussex schools celebrate success at Global Rock Challenge

Schools across Sussex have been celebrating success at the finals of a regional performing arts competition.

Twelve schools from across Hampshire, Dorset, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, East and West Sussex competed in the Global Rock Challenege 2019 Southern Open final on Friday (April 26).

The Academy Selsey stole the show winning the overall competition and a total of 14 awards but there were also several accolades for other schools in Sussex.

Worthing High School picked up five awards while The Eastbourne Academy took home three.

Global Rock Challenge is an anti-drug, crime-prevention event which encourages youngsters to create a five to eight minute dance or drama piece which is then performed to a live audience.

All the Sussex winners are listed below:

Worthing High School

The Academy Selsey:

- First Place

- ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Choreography

- Securigroup Award of Excellence for Performance Skill

Worthing High School

- West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept

- West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Drama

- The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Soundtrack

- Alcohol Education Trust Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function

The Eastbourne Academy

- ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Costuming Character

- Southampton City Council Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement

- Hertfordshire Police Award of Excellence for Entertainment

- Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Lighting

- Southampton City Council Award of Excellence for Stage Crew

- ACRO Criminal Records Office Award for Performers’ Choice

- Rock Challenge® Award for Parental Involvement

Worthing High School

- Rock Challenge Award for Positive Inclusion

- Rock Challenge Award for School Community Support

- Rock Challenge Award for Achievement in Drug Awareness

- ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Costuming Character

- Hertfordshire Police Award of Excellence for Entertainment

The Eastbourne Academy

- The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Soundtrack

- West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Drama

- West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept