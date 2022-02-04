Sussex video bulletin for Friday, February 4
Here are some of the stories making the headlines across Sussex.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:29 pm
Today's update is from Sam Pole with weather from Megan O'Neill.
More on these stories at the links below:
Story 1: https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/transport/brighton-main-line-to-shut-for-nine-days-railway-from-three-bridges-to-lewes-affected-with-clayton-tunnel-work-planned-3553401
Story 2: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/crime/chichester-man-arrested-following-tesco-property-damage-3554998
Story 3: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/heres-who-could-take-over-lewes-council-offices-and-where-authority-might-be-moving-to-3555244