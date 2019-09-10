Sussex village in ambitious plan to tackle climate change

A little village at the foot of the South Downs has launched an ambitious plan to tackle climate change - by planting 1,000 trees.

The plan has been instigated by a group of residents in Bury, near Pulborough - population 642 - who hope to help change the world on their own doorstep.

Project leader Chris Briggs said: “It’s not about waiting for governments to take action. It’s about what we can all do as individuals, here and now.”

Villagers plan to plant the 1,000 trees over the next two years.

Residents are being encouraged to find space in their gardens, but local landowners are also being urged to make space for clusters of trees.

“Every tree counts,” said Chris, whose enthusiasm has already mobilised the parish council and attracted sponsorship.

Pupils at Bury School are already studying trees as part of a school project and headteacher Tom Moore has pledged to collect seeds and grow 1,000 saplings ready for planting by 2021.

The project has also secured space for trees on the village green and recreation ground.

Inspired by the project, local resident Beth Garrod planted the first tree - a pear - in her garden last month.

But Chris says that residents don’t need gardens - there will be a community tree planting effort in the village as part of the Apple Day celebrations on Sunday October 20.

Another resident, Ken Rowsell, has grown over 100 walnut trees from seed and is making them available for planting locally.

Anyone who can collect seeds locally and pot them on ready for planting is asked to contact Chris Briggs at runway@hotmail.com or go along to meet Chris and his team at Bury Apple Day, Bury Green - behind the village hall - on October 20.