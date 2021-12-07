Take a look at the Novium Museum's latest exhibition

Brick Wonders, which opened on Saturday 4 December, transports visitors around the world with wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team.

Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Visitors will be treated to sights such as an Egyptian pyramid; the Grand Canyon; Old London Bridge; and, the International Space Station as well as everyday marvels including broadcasting and the internet.

