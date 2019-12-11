Tangmere paramedic wants to traverse across the Arctic with her own team of dogs - but she needs your help

A paramedic from Tangmere needs your help to make her ‘dream come true’, by taking part in a dogsled challenge across the Arctic.

To raise money and awareness for emergency service staff’s mental health, Natalie Oliver-Ironmonger, 37, has applied to traverse 300km across the Arctic with her own team of dogs.

Natalie has worked in the South East Coast Ambulance Service since 2001, whilst her husband, Jamie, is an armed response police officer

Natalie, who has worked in the South East Coast Ambulance Service since 2001, has gone from 125th to third in the UK/Benelux leaderboard for the Polar Fjallraven competition by picking up more than 5,000 votes so far.

On the designated contestant page, Natalie wrote: "I’ve been adventuring since 2015 and I’ve been crazy about dogs since 1982. My life is spent looking after other people, whether at work or on an expedition, it makes me who I am, and I love it.

"Why Polar? My husband climbed Everest this year, so obviously I need something even more epic."

Natalie told the Observer that taking part in the competition would be a 'dream come true'.

She added: "My husband is an armed response police officer and we've both experienced PTSD.

"I want to raise awareness of emergency services worker's mental health.

"Even if I don't reach first place, at least I would have raised awareness."

To help Natalie reach first place before tomorrow's deadline, please vote here.