Tangmere war memorial unveiling in pictures

A memorial to commemorate seven airmen who lost their lives when a Halifax bomber crashed at RAF Tangmere has been unveiled nearly 76 years later.

Following ‘tireless’ work by Aly Etherington, great niece of crew member Jim Oudinot, the families of all seven men came together on Friday (August 16) to watch on as Susan Pyper, the lord lieutenant of West Sussex, unveiled a memorial at the location where the Halifax bomber, returning from a raid over Germany, crashed on Friday, November 19, 1943. Read more here

DM1982893a.jpg. Unveiling of memorial at Tangmere. Watching a flypast. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190816-181732008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

DM1982902a.jpg. Unveiling of memorial at Tangmere. Organiser Aly Etherington, right, and her sister Denise Innes. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190816-181754008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

DM1982920a.jpg. Unveiling of memorial at Tangmere. Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex unveiled a memorial on the old Tangmere airfield to seven airmen who lost their lives when on 19 November 1943, a Halifax bomber returning from a raid over Germany attempted to make an emergency landing at RAF Tangmere. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190816-181804008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Harvard aircraft A Harvard aircraft flew over during the memorial to commemorate seven airmen who lost their lives when a Halifax bomber crashed at RAF Tangmere 76 years ago. SUS-190819-175116001 Alexander Popovich Buy a Photo

View more