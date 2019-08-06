ks190450-2 Round World Silver Spitfire phot kate'Pilots Steve Brooks and Matt Jones.ks190450-2 SUS-190508-212932008

Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike among stars to see off Silver Spitfire from Goodwood before round-the-world record bid

Two Goodwood pilots have taken off on their world-record challenge to fly a newly-restored Spitfire 27,000 miles around the world.

Approximately 400 guests gathered on the Goodwood Estate for a big farewell party yesterday afternoon (Monday), which included live music, an air show, and was attended by Hollywood stars Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton, former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary, British actor Finn Cole and The Duke of Richmond.

ks190450-7 Round World Silver Spitfire phot kate'Actors Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike at the event .ks190450-7 SUS-190508-213142008
ks190450-8 Round World Silver Spitfire phot kate'Rosamond Pike.ks190450-8 SUS-190508-213205008
ks190450-5 Round World Silver Spitfire phot kate'The Duke of Richmond talking to the pilots before the flight.ks190450-5 SUS-190508-213040008
ks190450-4 Round World Silver Spitfire phot kate'The Duke of Richmond.ks190450-4 SUS-190508-213000008
