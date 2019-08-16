Teenage girl missing from Chichester - Dial 999 if you see her

Police are looking for a missing teenager who 'could require urgent medical attention'.

Sussex Police said it is seeking information about missing Belle West, 18, who was 'last seen in the Chichester area' at around 5.10pm today (Friday, August 16).

A spokesman said: "She is white, 5’3”, of large build and with long dark brown hair tied back.

"Belle was last seen wearing a large grey hooded-top, black leggings and brown boots.

"Belle could require urgent medical attention. Please dial 999 if you see her."