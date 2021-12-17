Teens harass 'terrified' woman in Selsey

The woman was in her car in Sparshott Road, Selsey, at about 6pm yesterday (Thursday, December 12) when about ten teens were seen gathering around the car.

The group allegedly shone torches through the windows of her car, laughing while they did it.

It has been described on social media as 'appalling' and 'disgusting behaviour'.

Sharshott Road, Selsey, picture via Google Streetview

Initial reports came from community Facebook page The Selsey Grapevine which read: "Sorry to start the morning with a negative, but at around six pm yesterday teatime, a group of approximately ten youngsters were seen surrounding an older lady in her car in Sparshott Rd, shining torches through the windows, and laughing while they did so.

"The poor lady was terrified. She couldn’t see anything due to the torch lights in her eyes, and she thought they’d put things in the road so she was forced to stop.

"It is rather concerning to see this kind of behaviour in the young, their lack of empathy and cruelty is not normal."