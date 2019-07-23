Dr Melanie Giles, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Manchester''Cllr Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council''Stephanie Thorndyke, Manager of The Novium Museum''James Kenny, Archaeologist at Chichester District Council

The 2,000-year-old 'mystery warrior' in pictures

Here are some of the best pictures of the 2,000-year-old mystery warrior unveiled by the district council this week.

The incredible findings were unveiled at Fishbourne Roman Palace but will go on show at the Novium Museum in Chichester in January next year.

"The burial when we found it" (picture via Thames Valley Archaeological Services)

2. @bodge77

A strap or buckle would be used with this to keep the warrior's helmet on

3. Helmet clip

The intricate latticed metal which will have sat atop the helmet

4. Helmet lattice

