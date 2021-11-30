The Gate Escape: Jumping cows flee South Downs farm

Eight Dexter cows from a farm in Graffham made their way from field to field at one point even jumping over a barbed wire fence to make their getaway.

Their escape was noticed at about 1.30pm on Friday (November 26) when a group visited for a shoot.

Steph Kewell, who took part in the shoot, said: "They just got out of the field and ran to the other side of the field. They are all young boys and they had only just been put in that field."

An appeal to find the fugitive farm animals was posted on social media and they were found just an hour later.

She added that cows had likely only recently learned to jump and decided to use their new-skills to abscond the field they were being kept in.

"They jumped up over the barbed wire fence and they were already out of the field by the time we got there. Then they disappeared into the woods."