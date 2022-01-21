The Ivy in Chichester begins recruiting

'Now recruiting' reads the hoarding at the site in East Street as the restaurant calls for people interesting in joining to email [email protected]

The hoarding also says the chain hopes to open in the spring this year.

There has been much excitement from Chichester residents about the arrival of the restaurant with many hoping it will bring an increased footfall to the city centre.

The Ivy in East Street

The plans also highlight confidence in Chichester's high streets after a number of chains were forced to close down in recent years.

The ground floor plan includes a round bar area with 18 seats. It is hoped that the restaurant area will have seating for well over 100 customers.

In the original plans (21/03118/FUL), which were revealed in September last year, The Ivy hoped to have 12 tables and 36 seats on East Street but following an objection from West Sussex County Council's Highways department, the number of seats has been reduced to just 12.