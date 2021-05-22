The Green Welly, High Street, Ditchling SUS-210521-142221001

The most dog friendly places to eat in Sussex according to TripAdvisor

With 2021 set to be the year of the staycation, there couldn’t be a better time to explore Sussex with our dogs.

By Andy Hemsley
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 8:00 am

It can be difficult to find places to visit and eat that allow dogs, let alone welcome them. Luckily dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Sussex for a bite to eat and a drink. Canine Cottages It has have also released the Dog-Friendly Index at www.caninecottages.co.uk/dog-friendly-index.

1.

The Laughing Dog Cafe, 31 Waterfront, Brighton Marina SUS-210521-140541001

Buy photo

2.

Bluebird Cafe at South Drive, Ferring SUS-210521-141628001

Buy photo

3.

The Lamb Inn, Chichester Road, West Wittering SUS-210521-142231001

Buy photo

4.

The Owl, 11 Old Lydd Road, Camber SUS-210521-141617001

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3