The most dog friendly places to eat in Sussex according to TripAdvisor

It can be difficult to find places to visit and eat that allow dogs, let alone welcome them. Luckily dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Sussex for a bite to eat and a drink. Canine Cottages It has have also released the Dog-Friendly Index at www.caninecottages.co.uk/dog-friendly-index.